Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Shame on sore losers

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

I was disheartened to learn from Rich Cholodofsky's article that state Sen. Kim Ward's myrmidons are trying to defrock Westmoreland County GOP chairman Michael Korns ( “Group of Westmoreland GOP committee members want chairman Michael Korns to step down” ).

I haven't always agreed with Korns, but I am appalled at the sour grapes being exhibited by Ward's supporters, who are angry because they had wanted Korns to stack the deck for Ward to get the Republican nomination for the special election to fill the vacant seat of disgraced former Congressman Tim Murphy.

Indeed, it is the constant deck-stacking for inferior, tax-hiking, wheeling-and-dealing career politicians like Ward that led to the Trump revolution last year.

Incidentally, the Republican Party fairly chose a very fine candidate in Rick Saccone, a principled conservative who will do us proud in Washington. Shame on Ward and her supporters for being sore losers and seeking revenge rather than focusing on helping the GOP nominee get across the goal line.

Kala Mologne

Smithton

The writer is chairwoman of the Mon-Yough Republican Committee. This letter was submitted as her personal opinion.

