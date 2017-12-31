Letter to the editor: Why the South accepted Moore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Want to understand the acceptance of Roy Moore as a candidate in the South? Think Elvis Presley.

Elvis met his future wife Priscilla and started their relationship in 1959 — when she was 14. He was a product of the South and adhered to its standards. He “courted” her, in the parlance of the times. To this day, he's revered, and theirs is considered a love story.

Marriage by teens wasn't uncommon in the South, nor was an age difference. My mother knew a Southern transplant whose family considered her early marriage to a much older man a great escape from poverty.

Actually, it's easy to find online that in a surprising number of states, kids under 16, even 14, can legally marry today, usually “with parental permission.” Ring a bell? Moore said any attentions paid were with mothers' permission; he acted respectably according to the rules of the time and place. A long time ago. Decades.

Former Democrat Sen. Al Franken, in contrast, posed leering, smirking, clearly pleased with himself, for a photo showing his contempt for women's dignity and self-determination, not long ago; this still seems to be his attitude.

Franken: recent and reprehensible. Moore: a long time ago, a different world. Like it or not, consider the culture.

Alex Kunkle

New Alexandria