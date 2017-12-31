Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Acknowledge, then change

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 12:39 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

In response to Walter Williams' column “Blacks' self-sabotage in public education” : If this was published in Baltimore, would one of these students or a parent even read it? No, they wouldn't. Change cannot occur if it's not even acknowledged to be needed.

I am in no way shocked to read that some students were awarded scholarships despite very low grades. This leads me to assume it was for only athletics. This column lends credence to my belief that at least some black students only get into universities because of their athletic ability. And since they are most likely that good, they will only be in college for no more than three years.

As stated in the column, violence is routine in these schools. This has to be because of gangs and just the culture of living in those places. Education is below basketball, football, rap music and crime. The whole thing is a continuous cycle.

I may not care if it ever changes; however, their behavior is a wear on the criminal justice system, not to mention welfare, so I would like to see or read something that shows this situation is moving positively in the near future.

Russell C. Fenton

Fairfield

