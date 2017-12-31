Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Impeach before it's too late

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 12:39 a.m.

With the new year upon us, I think back on a long list of bad behavior, often surrounded by hashtags, from Donald J. Trump. From his “Happy New Year … to my many enemies” tweet on New Year's Day to his remarks that “having a good relationship with Russia's a great, great thing” and “people will die” because of an “artificial Democratic hit job” (the Russian collusion investigation), he has made threats to democracy and to individuals and groups. If a person said “people will die” to a crowd or a girlfriend, someone would call the police.

The fantasy he's living in, thinking he's above the law, reminds me of the lyrics to “Toyland” — “Once you pass its borders you can ne'er return again.” If you listen to only one news source, you might defend that. But then you'd be stuck there too and never be able to come home to American democracy.

Luke Harding's book “Collusion” explains how Russia was looking for a certain type of American in the '80s in order to get control of the Western world — a vain and corruptible type. In 1987, Trump and his first wife Ivana took a trip to Moscow paid for by the Russian government. I would think people would ask themselves why. It's all connected.

If you are good people, be good. Impeach him before he starts a nuclear war — or any more war.

Laurie Lucianne Scheid

Lower Burrell

