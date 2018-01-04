Letter to the editor: Who cares? A win is a win
It was no doubt a merry Christmas (not happy holiday) at the White House as the president savored the solitary legislative victory of his first year in office, a tax “reform” plan which is skewed to the wealthy with some middle-class benefits for a limited period of time.
For this glorious administration moment, forget the chaos, confusion, revolving door of personnel and failed nominees, hatred, intolerance and scapegoating that have been hallmarks of the Trump era. Today there is sweet victory, a huge win for the man who never loses. As the bill is forecast to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the national debt, it becomes clear that the GOP is no longer the party of fiscal responsibility. Those days ended when a Democrat left the White House.
The president gets to say “Take that, President Obama” as he succeeds in dismantling a key provision of the Affordable Care Act, the insurance mandate. Young, healthy people will no longer have any need for health insurance, thus they will drop it, increasing costs for all.
Who cares about the fact that this legislation does not simplify the tax code as promised, but makes it more complex? Who cares that the president lied to us (again) when he said that he will take a financial hit from this legislation? A win is a win. Pop the champagne corks!
Oren M. Spiegler
Upper St. Clair