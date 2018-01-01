Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Make amends, Steelers

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, 9:50 p.m.

“Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers 39, Ravens 38” described how the Steelers gave symbolic salutes to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier before their Sunday-night game against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a shame that within the past 11 weeks they couldn't hold any such symbolic salute to those in uniform and the fans they insulted with their antics on Sept. 24. Custom cleats adorned with the images of slain police officers, disabled veterans or the military that serves them have yet to be worn.

Other than a bit of PR backpedaling, the tunnel debacle in Chicago has been swept under the rug without the simplest of apologies in hopes that it would be forgotten. Sadly, it has. Not a fraction of the effort given to an injured teammate has gone to make amends with those offended by the team's political statement and disrespect to this nation. It's a shame that a team showing such affection for one of its teammates can't find the effort to make amends with a portion of its fan base it offended and so easily dismissed.

Many things are more important than politics and football and I sincerely wish Shazier a speedy and full recovery. I'm certain he'll receive far superior medical treatment than many of the veterans he chose to disrespect by standing in a tunnel.

Bill Kroner

Moyock, N.C.

The writer is a Forrest Hills native.

