Letter to the editor: Back up with facts

Back up with facts

Regarding Bob Jacobs' letter “Good riddance to dying Dem Party” : I will not address all the inaccuracies in your opinion piece, Mr. Jacobs, because it is just that — your opinion. I will say, however, that opinions aren't worth much if they aren't backed up by facts. This lack of facts seems to be a common problem with Republicans, along with having no moral compass with which to guide their decision-making. I use the most recent “(expletive) hole” reference made by your president as an example.

I will agree with the fact that many Democrat positions were lost to Republicans over the years, but thank goodness, when the economy needed to be pulled from the brink of a depression, a Democrat was in charge.

Given the state of the country, my opinion is, there is a lot of work to be done by both parties — neither of which is going anywhere, by the way. This too is just an opinion, but one that is backed up by facts.

JoAnn Seabol

Hempfield