Letter to the editor: Disgusting spectacle

While watching the Dec. 13 questioning of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein by the House Judiciary Committee, I made a few observations.

Questioners were allotted 5 minutes of floor time, and almost all of the questions required 80 to 90 percent of the allotted time to ask. This left 30 to 60 seconds for Rosenstein to answer.

Most of Rosenstein's answers were non-answers or deferred to the completion of Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz's probe of the FBI and the DOJ.

I wasted four hours of my time watching this disgusting spectacle and this is what I learned: Members of the Judiciary Committee love to hear themselves talk. Rosenstein doesn't like to talk.

My guess is that when Horowitz is done with his investigation, the results will be disseminated behind closed doors because the government doesn't want the people to know how corrupt it is.

Edward R. Coleridge

Lower Burrell