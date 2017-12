In 1986, I was one of the few female candidates to apply to the Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program. With the help of many forward-thinking leaders, I made it through the training and became an official member. In a rewarding, decades-long career, I have been a part of some of the biggest and most important construction projects in Pennsylvania history and was named to the apprenticeship board of trustees.

Because of my experience, I have become a champion for bringing more women into our program. While progress was slow but steady at first, it went to a new level with Pennsylvania's energy renaissance. The country's need for affordable and reliable energy has spurred numerous pipeline projects, a world-class ethane cracker project and associated infrastructure build-out, which has sparked an unprecedented workforce demand — and unprecedented levels of female participation in the industry.

I'm happy to say that the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 has some of the best women running cranes, bending pipe and running excavators. They have stepped up to the plate and broken that ceiling. If you are a woman with a strong work ethic and think you have what it takes to become an operating engineer, I encourage you to look into our apprenticeship program.

Tammy Geanangel

O'Hara

The writer is director of marketing for IUOE Local 66.