Letter to the editor: Be happy; let Trump hatred go

I pity these poor, angry, unhappy souls who have their knickers all tied in knots and are still wringing their hands over the election of President Trump. All of this turmoil in their brains likely is caused by the fact that their information, attitudes and fears are being formed by Trump-hating Democrat leaders, news media and TV personalities who are constantly being caught in lies.

The election of Obama was every bit as traumatic for people like me as this election was to them. After eight years of America-hating, cop-hating, race-baiting, military- and job-destroying, patriotism-shunning, and religious persecution, we put an end to it the right way: by voting out a continuation of this destructive agenda.

The fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote was due to the massive infestations of liberals in New York, California and the like. The great majority of ordinary citizens outside of these areas wanted a return to traditional America, and thank God for the Electoral College, we succeeded in getting hope for that.

Turn off CNN, take a walk, get some air, relax and be happy for a change. Hatred is unhealthy and life is too short.

Bob McBride

West Deer