Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Be happy; let Trump hatred go

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

I pity these poor, angry, unhappy souls who have their knickers all tied in knots and are still wringing their hands over the election of President Trump. All of this turmoil in their brains likely is caused by the fact that their information, attitudes and fears are being formed by Trump-hating Democrat leaders, news media and TV personalities who are constantly being caught in lies.

The election of Obama was every bit as traumatic for people like me as this election was to them. After eight years of America-hating, cop-hating, race-baiting, military- and job-destroying, patriotism-shunning, and religious persecution, we put an end to it the right way: by voting out a continuation of this destructive agenda.

The fact that Hillary Clinton won the popular vote was due to the massive infestations of liberals in New York, California and the like. The great majority of ordinary citizens outside of these areas wanted a return to traditional America, and thank God for the Electoral College, we succeeded in getting hope for that.

Turn off CNN, take a walk, get some air, relax and be happy for a change. Hatred is unhealthy and life is too short.

Bob McBride

West Deer

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.