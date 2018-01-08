Letter to the editor: Not so proud of Pa.'s distinction
Thanks to the dolts in the Pennsylvania General Assembly, our commonwealth has earned the unfortunate distinction of being the fifth worst managed state in the United States. Thanks go to Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and New Mexico for being even worse than Pennsylvania. If it weren't for those four hapless states, Pennsylvania would be the worst managed.
Bad managers are the result of the farce called “voting,” which is nothing more than a popularity contest — and a terrible one at that. Nevertheless, and no matter how badly Pennsylvania is managed, the teachers (leechers) unions, other self-interested, greedy unions, cliques, cartels and worse, the sleazy, self-interested and ignorant dolts in Harrisburg, keep on gouging Pennsylvanians and “getting” their share of the ugly and smelly carcass of the dying citizenry.
So, we should all thank the dolts in Harrisburg for bringing shame and ridicule upon Pennsylvania's citizens; we're very proud of your mismanagement, your ignorance, your self-indulgence and your greed. Keep on doing your dirty work, and next year you will make Pennsylvania No. 1 —the worst managed state in America. What a pity it is how little wisdom it takes to govern.
Carl F. Miller
North Belle Vernon