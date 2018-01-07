Letter to the editor: Trump has awakened America

Poor Richard Boley ( “Trump's legacy” ). He just can't get over his flawed candidates losing the election.

Every time I hear a progressive complain, it reassures me that the country is on the right path. President Trump's true legacy will be one of beginning the reversal of the weak globalist policies of the past administration. No more apology tours, kissing the hands of monarchs, pallets of cash delivered to our enemies, empowering unelected personnel at agencies like the EPA to run amok and a litany of abuses of power.

History will show that our first biracial president had a perfect opportunity to bring our country closer together, but he chose instead to provoke race, culture and class warfare. Standard socialist tactics.

The claims you made only exist in your mind now, Mr. Boley. Those days of your visions are gone. To paraphrase Obama, elections have consequences — we won, they lost, get over it.

Trump has awakened the real American culture, one of fairness, reward for hard work, personal responsibility, pushback against government overreach, pride in being an American and pride in being the strongest nation on Earth. And this new patriotic movement is not going away. We will be a formidable force on all levels.

We will call out the liars in the media, the swamp creatures in Washington, and anyone who disrespects our culture and patriotism. We will fight, at the ballot boxes, with our wallets and in the streets if necessary. We are not going away.

Michael J. Kardell

Murrysville