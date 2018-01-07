Letter to the editor: Carbon fee makes sense
Congress is making a risky bet that lowering taxes for the wealthiest and giving tax cuts for private jets will somehow trickle down to the rest of us ( “GOP betting that its fix for US economy will defy warnings” ). This experiment has been tried and failed before (in Kansas, and with the Bush tax cuts of the 2000s), leading to budget shortfalls, inequality and recession.
Instead of doing the same old wrong thing, Congress should take economists' advice and put a fee on carbon pollution instead. By putting a fee on carbon pollution, and returning the revenue to American households, we could create 2.1 million jobs in the first 10 years, as well as save 227,000 lives over 20 years due to less air pollution. With a $100-per-ton fee on carbon, a family of four could receive around $3,500 a year, according to a 2015 study by Regional Economic Modeling Inc.
A carbon fee would spur clean-energy innovation, making the U.S. a leader in technology and jobs. Instead of trying the same old failed trickle-down tax policy, Congress should listen to economists and put a price on carbon.
Kara Roggenkamp
Ben Avon