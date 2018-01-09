Letter to the editor: Who doesn't like pets?

I changed from Republican to independent simply because of the stupid moves and infighting, even though the Republicans control the presidency and Congress. How stupid.

I quickly accepted President Donald Trump as a breath of fresh air rather than the boring, same old routine and crooked Hillary. Yes, he has a huge ego and can't stand even the smallest negative remark, but he says it like it is and I really like that.

Then came the report that Trump said Vice President Mike Pence and his family are “low class” and “yokels” because they wanted to bring their pets to their Washington residence. I do not trust anyone who dislikes pets and try to distance myself from that type of person. Pets display something that humans are lacking: They show love and loyalty regardless of the situation. How great our world would be if humans displayed those qualities even part of the time.

Despite Trump's rantings about making America better, this disgusting remark is another example of his arrogant, condescending attitude. When will he shut up and act like a president? Or better yet, like a human with compassion.

A. Atkinson

Lower Burrell