Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Library working to evolve

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

As Joseph Cremonese said in his letter “How can libraries evolve?” the world is firmly in the age of technology. Unfortunately, while libraries have evolved, many individuals continue to view libraries and their services with a backward lens.

Libraries are used for much more than storage of materials. Today libraries introduce young minds to the world of knowledge, building literacy skills for school success. Libraries provide space for discussions, assuring that the multiple facets of information are available to anyone who seeks them. Libraries provide ways to explore new technologies and help navigate the maze of computerized information retrieval. Librarians' skills and training are critical to any populace, especially vital in this tumultuous time of needing to know what sources are credible.

Kiosks to access information is one idea currently being discussed by the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library board of trustees. As we continually strive to meet the needs of the 19,000-plus registered patrons and broader community, this and other ideas of active citizens will help the board find answers for the continuing evolution of the library to ensure its vibrant presence in our community.

Brenda H. White

Hempfield

The writer is secretary and member at large of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library's board of trustees.

