Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Thanks for holiday generosity

Letter to the Editor | Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Thank you to the employees at JCPenney and the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, the Tim Leonard Cancer Foundation, many anonymous donors, the advisory classrooms and the entire Greensburg Salem School District community. Due to their acts of kindness and compassion, over 40 students and families had a Christmas to remember, with presents under the tree and food on the table.

When our counselors approached JCPenney for donations for our Giving Tree, they came through with pallets of clothes, shoes and kitchenware and even a monetary collection from employees. Employees at the municipal authority also made quite the donation.

I would also like to thank our student body, which rallied together to support this cause, as well as our three high school counselors (Laura Klipa, Deb Rietski, and Deb Yasika) and many others across the district who worked extremely hard to make sure the needs of our students were met this holiday season.

This has been our most successful year with the Giving Tree initiative due to these kind, compassionate, passionate educators and community stakeholders.

Joe L. Maluchnik

Greensburg

The writer is assistant principal at Greenburg Salem High School.

