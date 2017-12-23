Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Sounding off: Autism struggle is real

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Lenore Wossidlo of Swissvale reacts to a comment from U.S. Rep. Mke Doyle while holding a photo of her son, K.J. Wossidlo, who has autism, during a Health Care Town Hall at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland on Saturday, March 18, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Lenore Wossidlo of Swissvale reacts to a comment from U.S. Rep. Mke Doyle while holding a photo of her son, K.J. Wossidlo, who has autism, during a Health Care Town Hall at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

In “Shedding light on autism” John Rosemond claims children diagnosed on the autism spectrum are often not legitimately autistic but only a “tad peculiar.” As a psychologist with 30 years' experience working directly with children on the autism spectrum, I find his claims to be misguided and likely to only increase parents' confusion and strife.

Practitioners work diligently to accurately diagnose, and, if anything, mild autism is underdiagnosed. A child with mild autism may appear only “a little quirky” without the casual observer knowing what's happening behind the scenes in the child's life. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders requires that “symptoms cause clinically significant impairment … .”

Parents seeking help do so for a reason. Even if symptoms appear only “mild” to others, their child is struggling. It's vital to ascertain the extent to which autism symptomology is contributing to these struggles and provide necessary treatment. Casting doubt on this process only hurts children.

Rosemond naively claims to have “done a good amount of reading on this issue.” Instead, he needs to spend a week with me and meet these children and their families.

John Carosso, Monroeville

The writer is clinical director of the Autism Center of Pittsburgh.

Thursday, Dec. 21

Take ‘X' out of Christmas

'Tis the season to celebrate the birth of our lord Jesus Christ. I know this may not be important to you, but I really get upset when I receive a Christmas card with an “X” in place of “Christ.”

Are we celebrating Jesus' birthday, or have we actually gotten to the point where we have forgotten him altogether? Christmas means a great deal more than just receiving gifts and having family get-togethers.

I just feel so upset and angry that people are so ignorant that they have to take “Christ” out of Christmas and replace it with an “X.”

Vincent Smith, Hempfield

Sunday, Dec. 17

Take a stand for truth

Where are the the discerners of truth? I am amazed that those who were deceived enough to vote President Trump into the highest office of the land, in spite of his lack of morals, are still not awake enough to truth to now take a stand against the damage he is causing our America.

The underhandedness is being revealed now in the present tax bill Republicans are trying to sneak through. It is hard to not be angry at those who had no discernment to know the lack of morals exhibited by this president would produce such bad fruit.

If we call ourselves decent, we must refute the corrupt practices of such a poor decision and take a stand for truth. We owe it to ourselves and the honor of our country.

Darlene K. Ryniec, Fawn

The writer is a retired United Methodist Church pastor.

Monday, Dec. 18

NFL boycotts are useless

Regarding “Steelers game boycott gets support at local veterans clubs” : While I understand what the clubs are trying to do, it will have little to no effect on the NFL.

Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell make in excess of $30 million per year. Does anyone honestly think a boycott, regardless of how many people participate, is going to influence players who make millions of dollars per game?

Unless the boycott directly affects the 68,400 butts in seats, thus cutting profitability and ultimately trickling down to the team and owners, these boycotts will have no effect. Let's not forget, 32 teams need to feel the economic squeeze.

As a retired command sergeant major with multiple combat tours of duty, I wish I could stomp a boot up these players' fifth points of contact because I believe what they are doing is reprehensible. However, I will defend their right to speak with my life because I did solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

A simpler solution: Leave the teams in the locker rooms during the anthem. Don't give them a flag on which to stand and belittle the symbol for which so many have fought and died.

Kelly C. Luster, Northeast, Md.

The writer is a Derry native.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Hibiscus bust was excessive

The recent “bust” by the Buffalo Township police was both heavy-handed and unnecessary ( “Police mistook hibiscus plants for marijuana, arrested Buffalo Township couple, suit claims” ). A SWAT team with a search warrant? How about knocking on the door and talking with the residents?

These busts for “lookalikes” have been occurring nationwide and do not keep anyone safe. I have some uncut woods on my property, so if someone sticks a marijuana plant in there without my knowledge, or the ragweed and poison ivy look suspicious, talk to me, since we are on the same side .

This causes me to reconsider my stance against legalization of marijuana.

I was going to purchase some nice plants in Sarver but I noticed they had green, jagged leaves with flower buds, so will Buffalo Township police be tempted to stop me? Sound farfetched? Could be coming soon to a neighborhood close to you.

Jim Disantis, Freeport

Wednesday, Dec. 20

Issues with Qatar Airways deal

Regarding the article “Pittsburgh airport paying Qatar Airways up to $1.48M for cargo service” , the main questions are as follows:

1. Why is the Allegheny County Airport Authority paying any incentive of nearly $1.5 million?

2. Why does it pay $1.8 million for plane parts?

3. How does this deal help the authority improve its financial situation?

4. Why does the authority think state grants will be provided when Pennsylvania is at a deficit already?

From how I read it, Qatar Airways has nothing to lose, as the cash spigot has already been opened. If this is economically feasible for Qatar, should not Qatar in fact provide the authority with some of the revenues it receives for this service?

I would like to see monthly reports on how much tonnage and money is flowing out and what revenue (if any) is flowing in to the authority. If the revenue generated is not even close to what is being provided, why do it? What are the additional expenses incurred with plane maintenance?

This sounds more like a feel-good method of showing the authority is doing “something” to justify members' salaries without much concern for the average person.

Edward J. Baran, North Strabane

Friday, Dec. 22

Corporate tax cuts

Remembering President Kennedy's reaction to U.S. Steel's reneging on a deal whereby steel prices would not be raised after the steelworkers agreed to forego a pay raise (I won't use his quote), and the present business use of an adversarial communist nation for profit, one might wonder why the corporate tax cut in the Republican tax bill is not directly conditional on the number of jobs returned to America, the pay rates of those jobs, the real economic growth realized and some proof that the corporation actually pays taxes.

Considering our precarious financial condition, I am certain that our Republican friends, whose reliance on growth is central to their argument, would happily submit to such a provision.

Paul T. Smith, Sewickley Township, Westmoreland County

Saturday, Dec. 23

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.