Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Work for achievable energy solutions

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Skiers and sledders should be pleased that the Farmers' Almanac has predicted a cold and snowy winter for Pennsylvania. But we should remember that our neighbors need affordable energy to stay warm, keep the lights on and keep their gas tanks full.

Pennsylvanians currently spend more than $3,500 per person on energy annually, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. With the state's median household income at $53,599 per year, that is a staggering amount of money devoted to daily energy costs. For those living on low or fixed incomes, the burden can be even worse: The poorest residents in Pennsylvania generally spend more than 29 percent of their take-home pay on home energy bills. In some extreme cases, it's more than 50 percent.

But energy costs affect us all — and Pennsylvanians deserve better. We need to start paying closer attention to how much families like yours and mine are unnecessarily paying.

Let's work together to create real, achievable energy solutions — to find common ground on ways to protect the environment, ensure the lowest possible prices, create greater energy security for struggling households, upgrade America's infrastructure and push forward with cutting-edge innovations. We can lighten the load for Pennsylvanians in winter and all year round.

Mike Butler

Downtown

The writer is mid-Atlantic director for the Consumer Energy Alliance (www.consumerenergyalliance.org).

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.