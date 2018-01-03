Letter to the editor: Work for achievable energy solutions

Skiers and sledders should be pleased that the Farmers' Almanac has predicted a cold and snowy winter for Pennsylvania. But we should remember that our neighbors need affordable energy to stay warm, keep the lights on and keep their gas tanks full.

Pennsylvanians currently spend more than $3,500 per person on energy annually, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. With the state's median household income at $53,599 per year, that is a staggering amount of money devoted to daily energy costs. For those living on low or fixed incomes, the burden can be even worse: The poorest residents in Pennsylvania generally spend more than 29 percent of their take-home pay on home energy bills. In some extreme cases, it's more than 50 percent.

But energy costs affect us all — and Pennsylvanians deserve better. We need to start paying closer attention to how much families like yours and mine are unnecessarily paying.

Let's work together to create real, achievable energy solutions — to find common ground on ways to protect the environment, ensure the lowest possible prices, create greater energy security for struggling households, upgrade America's infrastructure and push forward with cutting-edge innovations. We can lighten the load for Pennsylvanians in winter and all year round.

Mike Butler

Downtown

The writer is mid-Atlantic director for the Consumer Energy Alliance (www.consumerenergyalliance.org).