Letter to the editor: Stop distracted driving

As a teen and into my 20s, I learned that I could compromise my ability to keep my car on the road when I fiddled around with my eight-track tape player. Taking my eyes off the road for that split second was dangerous. I had a CB radio but that was more for long drives and listening for “Smokey” reports.

Back in the day, steering was not as responsive, allowing forgiveness if your eyes left the road momentarily. Flash forward to today. Cellphones, texting and GPS and satellite radio accessories all cause diverted attention or distraction from driving. If this had been the norm in my time, there would be fewer of my generation driving today.

These are useful but questionable additions for the driving public. Somehow these features must be walked back and reinvented to be safe, included options in vehicles.

Cars and trucks running off the road, crashing into homes, other vehicles and businesses, cannot be allowed to continue.

Rob Trappen

Arnold