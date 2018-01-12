Letter to the editor: DEP no help to property owners

I have some comments to add to Marty Hinebaugh's letter “Residents oppose Rustic Ridge coal mine.”

I participated in the letter-writing campaign and the “public hearings” relative to this mine. I soon learned that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is no friend of the people/property owners and is not interested in our concerns. It is only concerned with issues related to air and water pollution.

My main concern with this mine is what will happen to the static wells that serve my geothermal heating/cooling system. The DEP representative at one of the meetings didn't have any idea what a geothermal system is. His only answer was that the mine owner is required to furnish a water buffalo until I find a new water source.

Subsidence is also the property owner's responsibility.

The other prize comment was, “There is absolutely no evidence that property values are negatively affected by the presence of a coal mine. Get over it.”

When we were planning to build in Donegal, we inquired about the status of mining under our property and were told, but not in writing, that many problems were encountered in the past and the chances of reopening mines in this area were almost zero.

Robert Hawk

Acme