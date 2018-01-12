Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: DEP no help to property owners

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

I have some comments to add to Marty Hinebaugh's letter “Residents oppose Rustic Ridge coal mine.”

I participated in the letter-writing campaign and the “public hearings” relative to this mine. I soon learned that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is no friend of the people/property owners and is not interested in our concerns. It is only concerned with issues related to air and water pollution.

My main concern with this mine is what will happen to the static wells that serve my geothermal heating/cooling system. The DEP representative at one of the meetings didn't have any idea what a geothermal system is. His only answer was that the mine owner is required to furnish a water buffalo until I find a new water source.

Subsidence is also the property owner's responsibility.

The other prize comment was, “There is absolutely no evidence that property values are negatively affected by the presence of a coal mine. Get over it.”

When we were planning to build in Donegal, we inquired about the status of mining under our property and were told, but not in writing, that many problems were encountered in the past and the chances of reopening mines in this area were almost zero.

Robert Hawk

Acme

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.