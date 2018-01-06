Letter to the editor: Ward a better choice
In a race to replace a man who had an affair, when mistreatment of women is top news, the GOP maneuvered hard to keep a woman out of the running. Instead of Westmoreland County Commissioner Kim Ward, regularly seen on television for years because of her pithy phrasing and firecracker personality when she's addressed ridiculous wastes of taxpayer money, as well as her enthusiastic participation in positive projects, we have another boring old white guy no one knows.
Say he'll be “respected” once in D.C. because he worked for a foreign-policy something? Well, if he doesn't win, it doesn't matter — and considering he's up against a young recent-military guy who looks like he's a lot more awake, that's probable. His reference to God probably means backers focused on Tim Murphy's abortion hypocrisy; that may be what broke Murphy, but to assume it'll defeat a fresh military-poster face?
Ward is well-known for charging into issues that matter, articulate and clearly energetic: She'd be a tough opponent.
Kimberly Kunkle
Mt. Pleasant Township