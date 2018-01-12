Letter to the editor: Monsour site facts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regarding the article “Jeannette Council allows gas station plan to move forward at Monsour site” : Having been born and raised in Jeannette, I have a few questions directed toward the anti-change side.

1) Does Jeannette have a gas station other than a Sunoco? No.

2) Does Jeannette receive all possible potential taxes from the site currently? No.

3) Is anyone else wanting (after 18 months) to put a hospital, library or other more “suitable” structure on the site? No.

4) Does Jeannette need another empty property? No.

5) Do any Jeannette residents need jobs? Yes.

Just the facts.

Denny Biava

Mt. Pleasant