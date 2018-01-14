Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Republican tax cut is a ruse

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Wake up, Americans — you are being fooled by this Republican tax cut.

Our federal debt is more than $20 trillion (more than $62,000 per person) and the Republicans are adding more than $1.5 trillion to it. They claim this money they are borrowing will go to creating jobs and improving our way of living.

Money does not create jobs; it's the market that creates jobs. If a company does not increase sales, it cannot add employees.

Two main reasons for increasing sales are to raise wages so that people can buy more products and buying out the competition (reducing jobs).

A main use of the borrowed money for the tax cuts is millionaires investing in the stock market and gambling with it like drunken sailors (with 30 percent going to foreign investors). The stock market does very little to improve our lives. It doesn't build roads and cheapen products we need to live. They also use it to buy out the politicians.

To help pay for this money borrowed from your children, I feel sure the Republicans, with their lack of compassion, are going to attack Medicare and Social Security. To soften the blow, they are giving a small token (for a short period of time) to average people.

Some companies will probably give one-time bonuses instead of increasing wages, which would last for a person's entire career.

Eugene S. Ceschini

Tarentum

