Letter to the editor: Media, pay attention to real news

We all know that all past presidents would never cuss in office (Truman, Nixon, LBJ) and neither would our God-fearing reporters, who can't say “(expletive)hole countries” enough. Never mind that this quote by President Trump was never proven, recorded or even delivered for public consumption, but leaked by Sen. Dick Durbin, who would rather foist the blame on Trump and shut down the government than get an agreement on DACA.

In the meantime, the media might want to pay attention to the troubling evidence coming to light about a politically biased federal agency (FBI), as well as a special prosecutor who will leave no stone unturned to prove Trump's culpability in anything, but continues to ignore the Clintons' and Obama's very evident transgressions with regard to collusion with Russia and obstruction of justice. Fake dossiers to obtain Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrants to unmask political enemies and record-leaking to a complicit media are not only unacceptable, but are illegal tactics used to undermine a legitimately elected president and make Watergate look like a walk in the park.

The interesting and constitutionally relevant facts are reported on Fox News and talk radio, while the name-calling is on every lamestream media outlet. As Thomas Jefferson wrote, “A nation that expects to be ignorant and free expects what never was and never will be.”

Michael Contes

New Kensington