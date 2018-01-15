Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Thanks for helping kids

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

As the co-founder of Project SEED, I would like to extend a sincere thank-you for the tremendous support and generosity we have received from so many individuals, businesses and organizations in the Alle-Kiski Valley and beyond.

For the fifth year, Project SEED has reached its fundraising goal of $33,000, allowing us to continue feeding hungry children in the New Kensington-Arnold area. Our food backpack program ensures that children who rely on the free-lunch program at their schools continue to have Something to Eat Every Day (SEED). Since its inception in 2013, Project SEED has provided over 38,000 bags of food at a cost of well over $120,000.

Our website, www.somethingtoeateveryday.org , proudly displays a list of contributors and community partners who have donated in a variety of ways. Some sent money, some conducted food drives and others “adopted” a child or a classroom for the year. We even had a boy who asked his friends to forgo gifts for his ninth birthday party and donate to Project SEED instead. That giving spirit is also displayed every week by our dedicated workers and volunteers.

If you grew up in this valley as I have, you have seen community spirit and compassion for others displayed over and over again. Project SEED is one more example of what makes this area so special.

I know I speak for the children who joyfully hop on the school bus every Friday with weekend food in their backpacks when I say, “Thank you all so much.”

Joanne Cecchi

Allegheny Township, Westmoreland County

