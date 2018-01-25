Letter to the editor: Trump's greed

Republicans should replace their elephant logo with a pig. Ask not what your country can do for you, but what President Trump can do for himself.

Congratulations — Trump got himself a $1 billion paycheck. Yes, Congress threw the rest of us some crumbs. Enjoy the feast; it will be short-lived.

Entitlement cuts are next. He wants to drain the swamp, but he will drain our pocketbooks. Trump will be eating steak while the rest of us will be eating out of garbage cans.

Trump is smart, but not enough for inflation. A great pain is coming — high inflation, high interest rates and high unemployment. When our government reaches the point where it can't pay our Treasury-note debt, will it default on them or print more worthless paper money?

A country that does not have mercy or compassion for the sick, old, poor and hungry does not deserve mercy or compassion from God. In this “greed” situation, what would Jesus do?

George O. Curry

