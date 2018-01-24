Letter to the editor: Let's keep Trump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Democrats are predicting that they will pick up seats in the Senate and House in the 2018 elections. This doesn't worry me too much.

Congress did pass the Affordable Care Act when Democrats controlled Congress. However, most of Obama's damaging policies were enacted when Republicans controlled Congress. He enacted legislation by executive orders.

Some Republicans are really liberals. They pretend to be conservative to get elected. The Republican Party does not need congressmen like that. If a few were defeated in their re-election attempts, perhaps more congressmen would support Donald Trump.

We, however, must re-elect Trump. Obama showed him how to rule by executive order if a Democrat-controlled Congress will not pass his legislation. Also, he can veto any legislation the Democrats pass. Congress rarely overrides a presidential veto.

Trump is doing a good job. The Democrats are obstructionists. The Republicans are either cowards or liberals. Trump is the real deal. Let's keep him.

Kathleen Bollinger

Fawn