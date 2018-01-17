Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: NFL protests accomplish nothing

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Question: What are NFL players protesting? Certainly it isn't the NFL minimum wage scale.

There are two major areas that warrant protest: the black-on-black crime rate in major NFL cities such as Chicago, Philadelphia and Baltimore, and the atrocious failure of their school systems to educate students, the majority of whom are black.

One approach to allay the urban mayhem is to look at a major U.S. city that has successfully addressed the issue. Prior to Rudy Giuliani's reign, New York City was a jungle. He brought order. Hire a first-rate consulting firm to meet with Giuliani and formulate a program. Then kneel in the mayors' offices until they agree to pursue it.

Next, select two consulting firms (neither of which is of the modern failed Ivy League ilk). Send one to South Korea and the other to Switzerland. Find out how they run their public school systems and develop a new public educational program. Then send groups to the public-school administrative headquarters in the aforementioned cities and to the Ivy League bastions of mediocrity to kneel until they agree to depose their failed departments of public education and install new regimes.

If something is not done, protesters can kneel, demolish statues and march until hell freezes over, and nothing will change. Remember, “Nothing is more terrible than activity without insight.” All their perverse actions do is alienate the public and benefit the Republicans. With their eyes glued firmly on the past, they flounder blindly into the future.

Jack Bologna

Parks

