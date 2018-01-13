Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Not all ideas matter

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Regarding the article “No joke: A bishop, a minister and 35 young adults walk into Plum bar ... to talk about religion” : The joke is on anyone who accepts the bishop's statement “that their ideas do matter.”

Yes, ideas matter when discussing his favorite pierogi recipe. However, any dialogue on dogma, tradition and the magisterium cannot include anything which is contrary to the truth. The bishop must explicate the truth without embellishments, especially when his audience disagrees.

There can be no equivocation with respect to the intrinsic evils that include gay “marriage” and abortion; the bishop must teach the truth. It seems incongruous and irrelevant for him to ask “what can the church do to promote discussion of such issues.” Does the shepherd consult the sheep to determine which pasture to graze?

If and only if the truth is not compromised, the dialogue resolves ignorance held about the church and results in conversion to it, dialogue might be considered useful. Given that humanity possesses free will, once the truth is presented, it is the individual's responsibility to accept it. New-church seems to ignore or minimize personal responsibility.

It seems obvious that the goal of these machinations is to increase numbers, thereby increasing fecundity of cash flow. Money is always in the mix, whether or not actively identified.

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.