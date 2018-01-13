Letter to the editor: Not all ideas matter

Regarding the article “No joke: A bishop, a minister and 35 young adults walk into Plum bar ... to talk about religion” : The joke is on anyone who accepts the bishop's statement “that their ideas do matter.”

Yes, ideas matter when discussing his favorite pierogi recipe. However, any dialogue on dogma, tradition and the magisterium cannot include anything which is contrary to the truth. The bishop must explicate the truth without embellishments, especially when his audience disagrees.

There can be no equivocation with respect to the intrinsic evils that include gay “marriage” and abortion; the bishop must teach the truth. It seems incongruous and irrelevant for him to ask “what can the church do to promote discussion of such issues.” Does the shepherd consult the sheep to determine which pasture to graze?

If and only if the truth is not compromised, the dialogue resolves ignorance held about the church and results in conversion to it, dialogue might be considered useful. Given that humanity possesses free will, once the truth is presented, it is the individual's responsibility to accept it. New-church seems to ignore or minimize personal responsibility.

It seems obvious that the goal of these machinations is to increase numbers, thereby increasing fecundity of cash flow. Money is always in the mix, whether or not actively identified.

Peter A. Caruso

West Mifflin