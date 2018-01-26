Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Go back to Mars

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Since I hadn't read anything in awhile by frequent letter-writer Oren M. Spiegler ( “Who cares? A win is a win” ), I have to assume he's just arrived from his visit to another planet.

I will not address his entire letter chastising President Trump's tax bill, but was floored by one sadly laughable point he made, obviously coming out of his cryogenic sleep. He states that “it becomes clear that the GOP is no longer the party of fiscal responsibility. Those days ended when a Democrat left the White House.” Has he conveniently forgotten that during the eight years of the Obama administration, the national debt increased by more than all other past presidents combined? The Kennedy and Reagan tax cuts led to some of the greatest peacetime economic expansion in our history.

Go back to Mars, Mr. Spiegler: There's no global warming there.

Tom Gallant

Findlay

The writer, a Republican, is a Findlay Township supervisor.

