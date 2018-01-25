Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Change school schedule

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

January 2018 started with bitter cold weather causing school closings and late starts. It's a dangerous time for school buses to be on the icy roads and worse for children waiting at the bus stop — often before sunrise.

In the distant past, children needed to be off school in summer to help on the farm. Now, the best weather months are just wasted.

It's time to change the school year to protect the health and safety of our children. Schools need to be closed in these dangerous winter months, not in summer.

Wayne Messinger

North Huntingdon

