Letter to the editor: Bible & women's dress

Bible & women's dress

I must respond to Ray Moran's letter “Bare skin & assault” . When the Bible is quoted as a guideline as to how women “should” dress, I am reminded of the Taliban and other religions that use their holy books to control how women dress and behave.

The verse Moran quoted says “women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control.” Who will determine what is respectable attire? That verse was written 2,000 years ago, so is that the attire you suggest women should be wearing? Are we to set up a “morals police,” as other countries have as a way to control people?

As far as “self-control,” perhaps that should be put on the men who lack it. By pointing a finger at women's dress you are saying the man is not responsible for his behavior or lack of self-control — and putting the blame on the victim. Perhaps when a man finds himself in a situation where his “self-control” is lacking, he should walk away and not let his animal behaviors rule him.

The sexual harassment cases in the news are about power, not clothing — men feeling they are so powerful they no longer need to ask or respect but take.

Even in countries that control women's attire, where women have their bodies completely covered, there is still rape and harassment. And, no surprise, the man's lack of control is still blamed on the woman and she is punished.

Terral Schneider

Greensburg