Letter to the editor: Speak up on bump stocks
Updated 7 hours ago
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is taking public comment on regulatory action concerning bump stocks. Public input on bureaucratic regulatory actions, which have the force of law, are important. Comment periods are short, this one running through Jan. 25.
While there has been some comment on the internet, the ATF seems strangely quiet on the matter. Why, one wonders. Could it possibly be that ATF would rather not hear from the people, preferring to regulate without public input? Draw your own conclusions.
Written comments must be submitted to the ATF no later than 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. Comments should be identified by docket number (2017R-22) and can be submitted via:
• The Federal eRulemaking Portal: www.regulations.gov (click the “Leave a Comment” button)
• Fax: 202-648-9741
• Mail: Vivian Chu, Mailstop 6N-518, Office of Regulatory Affairs, Enforcement Programs and Services, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, 99 New York Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20226; Attention: 2017R-22.
Alan Schultz
McCandless