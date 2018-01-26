Letter to the editor: Alternative energy marginally useful

We use UPS (uninterruptible power supply) with line-voltage indicators for our home offices. At 7:30 today, the one for our internet modem read 120 volts. During temperate days this year, it read 126 volts.

If you have a view of a windmill, how fast is it turning? (Hint: wind speed 0.) I drove through a wind farm in Indiana at midnight when it was 12 degrees Fahrenheit, with a full moon, snow on the ground and city lights on, and none were turning at the time energy was needed.

And windmills shut down when the wind is too high, to keep a fatigued bendy-bus-sized blade from flying away. (I won't discuss the deaths of eagles and hawks, or noise disruption.) How much were your solar panels producing at the time? And they become less efficient as the temperature increases (source: manual for a solar-energy system)? I won't discuss the incineration of birds by the mirror systems. Nor that tidal systems slow and stop twice a day.

Until we have better storage systems, alternative energy is marginally useful for most locations. The Bath County Pumped Storage Project was one of the few profitable, but new regulations have led First Energy to consider selling it.

Don Miller

Mt. Pleasant