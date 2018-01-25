Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Alcohol has no place in movie theater

Letter to the Editor | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

I was appalled to read that Frazer supervisors approved a liquor license for the movie theater at Pittsburgh Mills ( “Frazer Supervisors approve liquor license transfer for Cinemark; sales planned to start by summer” ).

I remember when, in Pennsylvania, all alcoholic beverages had to be bought in a state store. Over the years, I have seen alcohol move into grocery and convenience stores. I guess Pennsylvania is becoming like Florida in that you can buy alcohol just about anywhere.

I do assessments for mental health and detox. I wish the Frazer supervisors could work a shift with me and see the heartache and degradation alcohol causes. Alcohol has no place in a theater where children and families are going to enjoy a movie.

With 25 million alcoholics in the United States, I don't see why government officials would sanction selling alcohol — which, by the way, is a drug. So in essence, the Frazier supervisors are approving selling drugs. I sincerely ask that they reconsider their decision. It would be much better for children and families.

Todd W. Carney

Ft. Pierce, Fla.

The writer, a native of Lower Burrell, is a licensed mental health counselor.

