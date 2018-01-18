Letter to the editor: Money only worth what it can buy

In Dave Majernik's letter “Reason for income inequality” — which says “some people work harder ... . That is why there is income inequality.” — Majernik once again tries to simplify reality.

The middle class is shrinking because of inflation. The money folks earn is no longer enough to support essentials the middle class could at one time well afford. A car, home, college education and basic health care are suddenly out of reach. These “necessities” are now a burden requiring people to go into debt.

In 1975, my family bought a new Monte Carlo for $4,000. That same vehicle in “2017 money” would cost roughly $17,000. A 2017 Monte Carlo started at $22,000. Minimum wage was $2.10 in 1975; in “2017 money,” $10 is required. Basically, a new car has doubled (adjusted for inflation). The cost of a public college education since 1975 is up 150 percent.

The largest financial burden facing millennials is student-loan debt. They graduate and get a job so they can work, eat, share an apartment to defray costs and pay student loans.

Mr. Majernik, money is only as good as what it will purchase. As you look down your conservative nose at those you deem beneath you, I remember a story told by my mother. The body's organs were having a disagreement over which was the most important. The brain, heart and lungs made the colon feel insignificant, so it quit working. One by one, all of the other organs failed. Such is life.

Valerie J. Yockey

Plum

The writer founded and is former chairwoman of the Valley Democratic Committee.