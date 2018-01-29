Letter to the editor: Tax bill benefits businesses

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The holidays have come and gone, but the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a gift that will keep on giving.

The Republican tax bill slashed tax rates and increased deductions for small-business owners, who now have more money to spend on business expansion and job creation. As a small-business owner myself, I know that when I'm left with more of my business income, I can use it to hire workers, increase pay and explore expansion opportunities.

For decades, federal, state and local taxes hiked my total tax burden to nearly 50 percent. When I started my business, I had to take out bank loans to pay my taxes on several occasions. Thanks to President Trump, I now have tax savings to reinvest into the local economy.

And I'm only one job creator. In Pennsylvania, there are 1 million small businesses employing 2.4 million people — roughly half of the state workforce. Tax cuts will help them reach even greater heights.

Here's a New Year's resolution: Let's make 2018 the year of small business.

Guy Berkebile

Somerset

The writer is president of Guy Chemical Co. (guychemical.com).