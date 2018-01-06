Sounding off: Women should dress like Bible says to avoid sexual harassment

Taking control of the news has been a plethora of cases of alleged sexual harassment and worse. Many of the cases involve men we thought to be respectable who have fallen from that status, losing their lifelong reputations and high-paying jobs. Now we hear of employee retraining of both men and women on how to avoid any impression of sexual innuendo with the opposite sex.

Strange as it may seem, I have not read anything that concerns the impression some females themselves create by the manner in which they are dressed or, I might say more accurately, how they are “undressed.” How does this display of greater areas of bare skin affect this whole problem?

I'm sure some people would surmise that these women are seeking attention. If they would but follow the biblical dress code, which states that “women should adorn themselves in respectable apparel, with modesty and self-control” (1 Timothy 2:9), much of this kind of problem would magically disappear.

Ray Moran, Springdale

Sunday, Dec. 31

Why the South accepted Moore

Want to understand the acceptance of Roy Moore as a candidate in the South? Think Elvis Presley.

Elvis met his future wife Priscilla and started their relationship in 1959 — when she was 14. He was a product of the South and adhered to its standards. He “courted” her, in the parlance of the times. To this day, he's revered, and theirs is considered a love story.

Marriage by teens wasn't uncommon in the South, nor was an age difference. My mother knew a Southern transplant whose family considered her early marriage to a much older man a great escape from poverty.

Actually, it's easy to find online that in a surprising number of states, kids under 16, even 14, can legally marry today, usually “with parental permission.” Ring a bell? Moore said any attentions paid were with mothers' permission; he acted respectably according to the rules of the time and place. A long time ago. Decades.

Former Democrat Sen. Al Franken, in contrast, posed leering, smirking, clearly pleased with himself, for a photo showing his contempt for women's dignity and self-determination, not long ago; this still seems to be his attitude.

Franken: recent and reprehensible. Moore: a long time ago, a different world. Like it or not, consider the culture.

Alex Kunkle, New Alexandria

Monday, Jan. 1

Make amends, Steelers

“ Kevin Gorman's Take 5: Five thoughts on Steelers 39, Ravens 38 ” described how the Steelers gave symbolic salutes to injured linebacker Ryan Shazier before their Sunday-night game against the Baltimore Ravens. It's a shame that within the past 11 weeks they couldn't hold any such symbolic salute to those in uniform and the fans they insulted with their antics on Sept. 24. Custom cleats adorned with the images of slain police officers, disabled veterans or the military that serves them have yet to be worn.

Other than a bit of PR backpedaling, the tunnel debacle in Chicago has been swept under the rug without the simplest of apologies in hopes that it would be forgotten. Sadly, it has. Not a fraction of the effort given to an injured teammate has gone to make amends with those offended by the team's political statement and disrespect to this nation. It's a shame that a team showing such affection for one of its teammates can't find the effort to make amends with a portion of its fan base it offended and so easily dismissed.

Many things are more important than politics and football and I sincerely wish Shazier a speedy and full recovery. I'm certain he'll receive far superior medical treatment than many of the veterans he chose to disrespect by standing in a tunnel.

Bill Kroner, Moyock, N.C.

The writer is a Forrest Hills native.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Library are working to evolve

As Joseph Cremonese said in his letter “How can libraries evolve?” the world is firmly in the age of technology. Unfortunately, while libraries have evolved, many individuals continue to view libraries and their services with a backward lens.

Libraries are used for much more than storage of materials. Today libraries introduce young minds to the world of knowledge, building literacy skills for school success. Libraries provide space for discussions, assuring that the multiple facets of information are available to anyone who seeks them. Libraries provide ways to explore new technologies and help navigate the maze of computerized information retrieval. Librarians' skills and training are critical to any populace, especially vital in this tumultuous time of needing to know what sources are credible.

Kiosks to access information is one idea currently being discussed by the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library board of trustees. As we continually strive to meet the needs of the 19,000-plus registered patrons and broader community, this and other ideas of active citizens will help the board find answers for the continuing evolution of the library to ensure its vibrant presence in our community.

Brenda H. White, Hempfield

The writer is secretary and member at large of the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library's board of trustees.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Tax reform good

The day the tax reform bill was passed was a great day for America.

It will be good for:

• unemployed, but employable, people, because millions of new job opportunities are coming.

• those currently employed, because they will pay less taxes and can expect bigger raises.

• the unemployable, aged and disabled, because we need a strong economy to support their benefits.

God bless President Trump and the Republican Party he rode in on.

Richard J. Krauland, O'Hara

Thursday, Jan. 4

Who cares? A win is a win

It was no doubt a merry Christmas (not happy holiday) at the White House as the president savored the solitary legislative victory of his first year in office, a tax “reform” plan which is skewed to the wealthy with some middle-class benefits for a limited period of time.

For this glorious administration moment, forget the chaos, confusion, revolving door of personnel and failed nominees, hatred, intolerance and scapegoating that have been hallmarks of the Trump era. Today there is sweet victory, a huge win for the man who never loses. As the bill is forecast to add between $1 trillion and $2 trillion to the national debt, it becomes clear that the GOP is no longer the party of fiscal responsibility. Those days ended when a Democrat left the White House.

The president gets to say “Take that, President Obama” as he succeeds in dismantling a key provision of the Affordable Care Act, the insurance mandate. Young, healthy people will no longer have any need for health insurance, thus they will drop it, increasing costs for all.

Who cares about the fact that this legislation does not simplify the tax code as promised, but makes it more complex? Who cares that the president lied to us (again) when he said that he will take a financial hit from this legislation? A win is a win. Pop the champagne corks!

Oren M. Spiegler, Upper St. Clair

Friday, Jan. 5

Shame on sore losers

I was disheartened to learn from Rich Cholodofsky's article that state Sen. Kim Ward's myrmidons are trying to defrock Westmoreland County GOP chairman Michael Korns ( “Group of Westmoreland GOP committee members want chairman Michael Korns to step down” ).

I haven't always agreed with Korns, but I am appalled at the sour grapes being exhibited by Ward's supporters, who are angry because they had wanted Korns to stack the deck for Ward to get the Republican nomination for the special election to fill the vacant seat of disgraced former Congressman Tim Murphy.

Indeed, it is the constant deck-stacking for inferior, tax-hiking, wheeling-and-dealing career politicians like Ward that led to the Trump revolution last year.

Incidentally, the Republican Party fairly chose a very fine candidate in Rick Saccone, a principled conservative who will do us proud in Washington. Shame on Ward and her supporters for being sore losers and seeking revenge rather than focusing on helping the GOP nominee get across the goal line.

Kala Mologne, Smithton

The writer is chairwoman of the Mon-Yough Republican Committee. This letter was submitted as her personal opinion.

Saturday, Jan. 6