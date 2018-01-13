Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Free cash not enough for Jeannette

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, 8:45 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Regarding “Jeannette's new city council plans to reverse zoning vote on gas station for Monsour property” : Jeannette has had a money problem for a few years now. That is, not enough of it.

How can you change the tax base if you are a resident of Jeannette? You elect city council members who make that change. Yeah, they made that change. Oh wait — you thought the change would be positive, didn't you? No, a negative change is still a change. Did you forget middle-school algebra so soon?

It's not wise to stiff a developer who wants to improve the tax base. And without even giving him a heads-up? Not the best way to improve your tax base.

The residents of the city must know what they're doing. Brilliant choice.

So, to recap — the county industrial development group convinces the state to make grants and loans of $1 million or so to clean up the Monsour site and make it look pretty. That's my tax dollars at work. No money from Jeannette.

The same county industrial development group markets the property to someone (Don Tarosky Jr., owner of Colony Holding Co.) who has a “track record “ for developing other land areas in the county. Again, my tax dollars. And again, no money from Jeannette.

But all this free cash isn't enough for Jeannette. It's clear to me why Mayor Curtis Antoniak wants “something better,” such as a doctor's office. That's because Jeannette is on life support.

Don Carrera

Irwin

