Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Respect for office, not occupant

Letter to the Editor | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 4:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

It's been put forth that Democrats should accept Donald Trump as president because he duly won the election and is deserving of respect for the office, if nothing else. After all, it is said that Republicans were bitter about eight years of Barack Obama's presidency but behaved civilly about the whole thing.

Maybe it's been forgotten that The Donald persisted with his ridiculous accusations about Obama's citizenship. Republicans began blocking any and all legislation, bringing government to a standstill for many years. It was complete, willful obstinance.

I view Trump as a sociopathic liar. He clearly has mental issues. He thinks he is a “stable genius,” but to me he is a narcissistic nincompoop. He is the leader of the inmates who have taken over the asylum. I respect the office of the president but not the current occupant.

Republicans seem intent on cheating democracy. They want to make sure they win election at any cost. Their unashamed gerrymandering is an attempt to disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters and neutralize the voices of Democrats by redrawing voting districts in absurd ways. They try to make laws aimed at making it difficult for potential Democrat voters to be able to vote.

The end justifies the means with Republican efforts; morality above all else, except when it comes to cheating the people.

Kenneth Nicholson

Hempfield

