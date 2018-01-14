Letter to the editor: On MLK Day: Dispel hate

America is a country of immigrants and a melting pot of different races. This peaceful co-existence is a hallmark of a civil and pragmatic society, where people of almost every background choose to live a life that guarantees liberty and justice for all. However, America had to undergo many cultural revolutions for the liberties we enjoy today.

Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” As an Ahmadi Muslim, I am reminded of a quote by the Prophet Muhammad from 1,400 years ago that states, “A white man has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over a white except by piety and good action.”

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in the light of the advice above, I implore my fellow Americans to look beyond our religious, ethnic and racial barriers in order to dispel the bigotry of hate. I leave you with a slogan that describes my community in a nutshell: “Love for all, hatred for none.”

Nayyar Ahmed

Emsworth

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.