Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: On MLK Day: Dispel hate

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

America is a country of immigrants and a melting pot of different races. This peaceful co-existence is a hallmark of a civil and pragmatic society, where people of almost every background choose to live a life that guarantees liberty and justice for all. However, America had to undergo many cultural revolutions for the liberties we enjoy today.

Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.” As an Ahmadi Muslim, I am reminded of a quote by the Prophet Muhammad from 1,400 years ago that states, “A white man has no superiority over a black nor a black has any superiority over a white except by piety and good action.”

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in the light of the advice above, I implore my fellow Americans to look beyond our religious, ethnic and racial barriers in order to dispel the bigotry of hate. I leave you with a slogan that describes my community in a nutshell: “Love for all, hatred for none.”

Nayyar Ahmed

Emsworth

The writer is a member of the Muslim Writers Guild of America.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.