Letter to the editor: Bible & judgment
Updated 9 hours ago
Here's a news flash for letter-writer Ray Moran ( “Bare skin & assault” ): Nobody tried to rape Lady Godiva when she rode naked through the streets. Why? Because how a woman chooses to dress has nothing to do with the evil that lurks in the hearts of some men.
Moran quotes the Bible to remind women that they should “adorn themselves in respectable apparel.” So? The third book of Moses teaches us the proper way to sacrifice a bull. That doesn't mean everyone is obliged to do it. After all, Genghis Khan, for example, used to routinely rape women who dressed in skins, lived in yurts and smelled like a herd of goats. Moran's demand for “modesty and self-control” would have availed those victims nothing.
The most insulting thing about Moran's letter, however, is his assumption that, as a man, he has a right to pass judgment on the fairer sex. Doesn't the Bible have something to say about passing judgments, too?
Jim Harger
New Kensington