Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Westmoreland's house needs fumigation

Letter to the Editor | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Who really runs Westmoreland County?

Michael Korns, who chairs the Westmoreland County Republican Committee, is a partner at Avolio Law Group. Scott Avolio (R) is the solicitor for the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County board.

First we had Tom Ceraso (D) and then Gina Cerilli (D), former municipal authority employees, become county commissioners. Cerilli's father's company, Utilishield LLC, holds the primary contract for the authority's water line protection program.

Politicians from both parties have received hiring favors from the authority, which responded with an unchallenged, three-year, 39-percent rate increase.

Cerilli is the only Democrat Avolio Law donated to in 2017. The firm has donated to many local Republicans.

Korns stacked the special election for Congress with municipal authority friends, stymying Kim Ward. According to Democrat Conor Lamb, “the weakest of the three Republican candidates, Rick Saccone, got the party nomination.” Who does Korns truly represent? Did he think Cerilli would win the Democrat nomination and then face Saccone, giving the authority a friend in Congress, or was it something personal against Ward?

When I asked to be a delegate, there was no reply. Are you seeing a pattern involving the municipal authority?

Saccone will make a fine congressman but regardless of who wins in March, the people, not the delegates, will pick candidates for the November election and I'm sure experience will win over youth.

None of this is illegal but if you have put on your gas mask right about now, I ask, where is our Trump candidate for 2019 to fumigate the Westmoreland house?

John Ventre

Hempfield

