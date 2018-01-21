Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Let's look at how we got here

Letter to the Editor | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

To paraphrase Bogie in “Casablanca”: The myriad problems of a chaotic and dystopian White House revealed by Michael Wolff in his book “Fire and Fury” don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy, mixed-up universe of 10 trillion galaxies.

Wolff's book merely recapitulates what has been obvious to close political observers during Donald Trump's first year in office. The shameful Trump family vaudeville act has a run of three more years. But what's that in a cosmos that's 13.5 billion years old?

What is important is to try to figure out how we got to this point. Maybe then we can redirect the passage of our humble planet on a more felicitous course.

Unless you're a real close-minded Trump cement head, try reading best-selling conservative author Charles J. Sykes' book “How the Right Lost Its Mind.” Even if you're a wild progressive, you will come to appreciate how intelligent, articulate and responsible some conservatives like Sykes can be. He joins George F. Will, William Kristol, Michael Steele and others who share the shame of those 65 percent of Americans who judge Trump as representative of our crudest and basest self.

While Wolff's book may engender a high degree of schadenfreude in the Never Trumpers, Sykes' book offers to the more moderate and sensible rightist some fresh viewpoints and commentaries on topics such as: “Why are so many people willing to believe fake news,” “Why the worst get on top,” “Limbaugh's flop” and the evangelical landslide.

You'll like Sykes. Believe me. Here's lookin' at you, kid.

Robert Jedrzejewski

Tarentum

