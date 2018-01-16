Letter to the editor: Preparing our teachers for real world

Regarding Walter Williams' column “The pathetic state of teachers' education” : As a retired student-teacher supervisor, I, too, have experienced frustration with teacher-certification exams. However, my concerns have not been with whether questions posed were too simplistic, but whether they were applicable to the world our graduating students encounter.

Granted, some questions seem like a “low bar” for prospective teachers. However, more complex information is required to answer the majority of queries directed at education-major students from the multiple tests they need to pass before they are allowed to student-teach.

Prospective teachers specializing in particular subjects such as music, chemistry or special education are required to take more courses and certification tests and to have additional student-teaching placements.

Preparing to become a 21st-century teacher requires knowledge and skills far beyond what is likely contemplated by the general public. However, the heart of the matter has less to do with academic preparation and everything to do with relationship knowledge. So, credible higher education includes the coursework topics of ethics, family dynamics, human development, and legal and school-safety ramifications.

Despite this extensive preparation, new teachers often are unable or unwilling to cope with the realities of teaching coupled with low public esteem — experience makes or breaks.

I appreciate Williams' concerns. A democratic society requires a well-educated populace; let's be sure that our criticisms are based on this same credo.

Linda Wagner

Hempfield