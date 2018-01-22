Letter to the editor: Bye-bye, Bannon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Normally, I hate to see people beg. When they lower themselves to groveling, it becomes pitiful. Unless, that is, the person begging and groveling is Steve Bannon.

We watched a man who abused power from his positions at the National Security Council and Breitbart, preyed upon the uneducated, and ignited the basest emotions of the socially and intellectually challenged. Now we watch him as he grovels like a street beggar, as his political blood is sucked dry by the impenitent incubi in power. I think I hear him crying “It's c-c-c-cold. It's getting d-d-d-dark.” I must admit to feeling a sense of schadenfreude watching a sniveling sycophant's attempt to slither his way back into the snake pit.

Has he no dignity? Don't beg. Never mind — please beg!

As the light and political lifeblood of Bannon ebb from his dark soul, I imagine that he imagines this song emanating from the White House:

Bye-bye Bannon, we're gonna miss you so

Bye-bye Bannon, why'd ya hafta go

No more sunshine (blech!), it's followed you away

We'll cry Bannon, till you're home to stay

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Who's next? One can only hope.

Gregory Schmidt

Bethel Park