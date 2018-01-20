Letter to the editor: Time to heal, not judge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Regarding Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold: “What a fraud.” “What a lowlife.” “I hope they lock him up and throw away the key.”

I donated to the GoFundMe page. I donated to help cover the health-care costs of someone whom I believed at the time was a decent human being. Now we all know the truth. The truth hurts.

What can we learn from this? Things are not always as they seem. Allegations are allegations, but facts and evidence are facts.

The evidence and facts of this case are still emerging. If he's guilty, he should be prosecuted and punished to the fullest extent of the law. All those judging others for supporting him through donations, etc., need to look in the mirror and notice the glass from which their own house is built.

Now is the time to heal. Using a computer to lambaste another human serves no purpose.

I hope his wife and children find solace and live their own lives. I hope those quick to judge will remember: In the end, we'll all be judged by our creator. Act accordingly.

Chad A. McCutcheon

Washington Township, Westmoreland County