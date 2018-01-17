Letter to the editor: Jeannette is a joke

Regarding “Jeannette's new city council plans to reverse zoning vote on gas station for Monsour property” : I quote the new mayor: “Let's see what's out there, see who wants to come in.” We already know who wants to come in: a gas station.

I quote the mayor again: “something better,” such as a doctor's office or professional building. How many people would that employ? How much tax money would be generated by a doctor's office?

The city is becoming a joke. We have someone who wants to build something in this city and our council turns it down. I'm to the point now that I hope that property stays vacant for the next 10 years. I'm just shaking my head; I can't believe the stupidity.

Jeannette is lucky someone wants to build anything on that site. We should take what we can get.

Dale Parker

Jeannette