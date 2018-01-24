Letter to the editor: Pa. Constitution protects life, property

If you live near fracking, your property values will crash. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the negative impacts of fracking in its rulings.

Some property owners claim nobody can tell them not to frack. They seem to think they are defending a constitutional right. Well, they are not. Laws limit all sorts of selfish behaviors. Courts have held that you may use your own property only if you do not injure your neighbors. If you believe in law and order, then you must believe we should not injure our neighbors.

Every stage of the shale-gas industry pollutes community air. Huge trucks ruin roads while we pay repairs. Fracking flares roar for weeks and emit unrecorded toxins. The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Protection have confirmed well-water contamination. Fracking gives a few temporary cash with long-term harm to all their neighbors.

Your property is the biggest purchase you will ever make. Why let local officials change laws to help others profit at your expense?

Research has found that people living near fracking have a higher rate of asthma and other respiratory diseases. The cost of this increase is both financial and physiological and both will weigh heaviest on infants and the elderly.

The Pennsylvania Constitution states clearly that all citizens have a right to clean air, clean water and a peaceful domestic life. Demand that local officials protect your life and property. It's their constitutional duty.

John Michael Atherton

Hempfield