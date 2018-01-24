Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Pa. Constitution protects life, property

Letter to the Editor | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

If you live near fracking, your property values will crash. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasized the negative impacts of fracking in its rulings.

Some property owners claim nobody can tell them not to frack. They seem to think they are defending a constitutional right. Well, they are not. Laws limit all sorts of selfish behaviors. Courts have held that you may use your own property only if you do not injure your neighbors. If you believe in law and order, then you must believe we should not injure our neighbors.

Every stage of the shale-gas industry pollutes community air. Huge trucks ruin roads while we pay repairs. Fracking flares roar for weeks and emit unrecorded toxins. The Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Environmental Protection have confirmed well-water contamination. Fracking gives a few temporary cash with long-term harm to all their neighbors.

Your property is the biggest purchase you will ever make. Why let local officials change laws to help others profit at your expense?

Research has found that people living near fracking have a higher rate of asthma and other respiratory diseases. The cost of this increase is both financial and physiological and both will weigh heaviest on infants and the elderly.

The Pennsylvania Constitution states clearly that all citizens have a right to clean air, clean water and a peaceful domestic life. Demand that local officials protect your life and property. It's their constitutional duty.

John Michael Atherton

Hempfield

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.