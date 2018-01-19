Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the editor: Build the wall

Letter to the Editor | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Sen. Bob Casey: Can you help us, so other people don't end up like Kate Steinle and others killed by illegal immigrants?

President Trump wants to build a wall (with $18 billion) to help keep illegals out. We know you like to spend money like you did back in 2008, Sen. Casey, when you helped President Obama spend, adding $8 trillion to the national debt. What does anyone remember about Obama's massive giveaways? Remember the GM and Chrysler bailouts, where management took a pay cut and the union personnel kept their same wages and we the people didn't get cheaper cars or trucks?

Sen. Casey, we elected you to represent us , not the illegals you keep trying to get citizenship for. Is this your way of buying votes? I for one will not be voting for you. You have no voting record worth talking about.

Build the wall to help protect us — you know, the people who voted you in.

Cliff Long

Unity

